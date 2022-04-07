15,850 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,850 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,018,705,000 after acquiring an additional 418,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,266,403,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,120,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,838,000 after buying an additional 296,033 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $128.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.20. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $202.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

