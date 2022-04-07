15,732 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Purchased by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.8% of Peterson Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $269,447,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,413,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $182.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $182.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.01. The firm has a market cap of $479.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.