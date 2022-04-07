$155.00 Million in Sales Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $155.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $133.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year sales of $663.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $665.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $748.95 million, with estimates ranging from $732.90 million to $765.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

Shares of VECO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.94. 665,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,188. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth $233,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

