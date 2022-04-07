15,090 Shares in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.73. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $32.75.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

