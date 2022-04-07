1,500 Shares in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICVT. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 90,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38,020 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ICVT opened at $82.09 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.64.

