14,169 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 211.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in International Paper by 107.6% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 50.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

NYSE:IP opened at $45.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. International Paper has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $48.18.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

