13,929 Shares in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,664,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flywire by 5,304.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 694,820 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Flywire by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Flywire by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 506,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,218,000 after purchasing an additional 57,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Flywire by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 413,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68,313 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLYW opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $138,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,340 shares of company stock worth $2,429,683.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLYW. Raymond James upgraded shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.82.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

