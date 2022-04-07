1,267,844 Shares in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Apr 7th, 2022

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHCGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,267,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,412,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the third quarter worth $231,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth $2,141,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 29.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 20.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 42,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 36.1% during the third quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,040,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 276,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HMHC. BMO Capital Markets cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.81 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.81%.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 27,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $566,284.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James P. Oneill sold 6,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $130,415.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,838 shares of company stock worth $1,063,023 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning technology company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. It offers education programs in disciplines including reading, literature, math, science, and social studies; and extensions, such as supplemental and intervention solutions, professional services, professional resources, and educational services for teachers under the Heinemann brand.

