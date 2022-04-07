11,631 Shares in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $1,037,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth about $5,393,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth about $2,416,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth about $1,269,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPOF. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

Shares of XPOF opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $26.90.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

