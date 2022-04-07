$113.20 Million in Sales Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) will post sales of $113.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.79 million and the highest is $114.20 million. Qualys posted sales of $96.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $484.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.49 million to $485.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $567.43 million, with estimates ranging from $549.80 million to $598.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $1,203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,600 shares of company stock worth $4,959,097 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $30,263,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,981,000 after purchasing an additional 203,699 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Qualys by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 347,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 185,141 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Qualys by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Qualys by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.20. 285,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,207. Qualys has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

