$110.79 Million in Sales Expected for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) will announce $110.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.50 million. NewAge reported sales of $125.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year sales of $457.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $447.11 million to $466.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $487.42 million, with estimates ranging from $468.37 million to $506.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NewAge.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewAge by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NewAge by 40.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of NewAge in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAge in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NewAge by 28.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. 26.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBEV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. 1,016,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,952. NewAge has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $69.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

