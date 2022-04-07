$110.79 Million in Sales Expected for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) will announce $110.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.50 million. NewAge reported sales of $125.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year sales of $457.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $447.11 million to $466.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $487.42 million, with estimates ranging from $468.37 million to $506.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NewAge.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
Shares of NBEV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. 1,016,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,952. NewAge has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $69.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42.
NewAge Company Profile (Get Rating)
NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.
