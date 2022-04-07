10,473 Shares in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.16 million. Analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $229,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NAPA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

