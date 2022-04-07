$1.92 EPS Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10. Generac reported earnings per share of $2.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $11.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $12.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.56 to $16.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Generac.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.25.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $1,493,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth $47,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC traded down $15.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,304. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.35 and its 200-day moving average is $361.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Generac has a 1 year low of $251.74 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Generac (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.