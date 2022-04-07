$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $7.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion.

BECN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.40.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BECN traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,882. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.25. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $63.64. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

