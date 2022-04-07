$1.07 Million in Sales Expected for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) will report $1.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Aravive posted sales of $260,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 311.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year sales of $2.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.26 million to $2.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Aravive had a negative net margin of 526.08% and a negative return on equity of 68.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARAV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aravive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Aravive in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Aravive by 128.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aravive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 22,969 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARAV opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.57. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

