0Chain (ZCN) Price Hits $0.55

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $26.42 million and approximately $42,720.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00021876 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars.

