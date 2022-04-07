$0.95 EPS Expected for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 251.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

BIP stock opened at $66.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average of $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 124.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

