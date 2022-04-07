-$0.34 EPS Expected for Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) will report ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Gamida Cell also posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

GMDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gamida Cell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,147,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 288.8% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,694 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 751,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 127,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 50,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 153.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 321,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

GMDA stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $242.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

