-$0.32 EPS Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.13). Sangamo Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 161.05%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 18,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGMO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 799,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,288. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $906.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

