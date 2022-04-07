$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Post also reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

POST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Post from $129.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Post by 592.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 265,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,221,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Post by 287.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 219,170 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Post by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 138,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Post by 1,810.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after buying an additional 117,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Post stock opened at $71.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.80 and a beta of 0.77. Post has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $78.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

About Post (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

