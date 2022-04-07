-$0.17 EPS Expected for Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Akerna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.20). Akerna posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akerna will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Akerna.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 161.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KERN. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akerna by 411.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 75,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Akerna by 28.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akerna in the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Akerna in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KERN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. 4,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.48. Akerna has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

