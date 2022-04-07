-$0.12 EPS Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.11). Nordic American Tankers reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. The business had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAT opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -5.48%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

