$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.06. Zynga posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.60 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Robert W. Baird cut Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zynga in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynga has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $9.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.50 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

