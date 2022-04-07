$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCRGet Rating) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.58 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycor HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYCR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,893. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.28.

Paycor HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

