$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paycor HCM.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.58 million.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PYCR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,893. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.28.
Paycor HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.
