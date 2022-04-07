$0.06 EPS Expected for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. Asure Software reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Asure Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Asure Software by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Asure Software by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Asure Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 81,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,402. The stock has a market cap of $130.43 million, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.06. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

