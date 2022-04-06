Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Shares of ZYME traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,465. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81. The company has a market cap of $426.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.09. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $39.41.

In other news, insider Neil Josephson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Zymeworks by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymeworks (Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.