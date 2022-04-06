Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) CTO Aaron Kimball Sells 32,639 Shares of Stock

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) CTO Aaron Kimball sold 32,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $93,673.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aaron Kimball also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Aaron Kimball sold 25,000 shares of Zymergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $126,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of Zymergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $259,000.00.

ZY opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $287.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.29. Zymergen Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Zymergen ( NASDAQ:ZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.03. Zymergen had a negative net margin of 2,160.81% and a negative return on equity of 213.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zymergen Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ZY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zymergen from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC raised shares of Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zymergen by 1,265.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Zymergen in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

