Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $480.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of ZURVY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.72. 83,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,948. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.1687 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

