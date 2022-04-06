ZKSpace Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, ZKSpace has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One ZKSpace token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges. ZKSpace has a market cap of $22.17 million and $3.92 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00046361 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.64 or 0.07309392 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,858.53 or 0.99973585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00051223 BTC.

ZKSpace Token Profile

ZKSpace’s launch date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

ZKSpace Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSpace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSpace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

