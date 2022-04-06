Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $78.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZION. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.06.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $64.40 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,419,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,504,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,447,000 after purchasing an additional 604,890 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,548,000 after purchasing an additional 507,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,097,000 after acquiring an additional 405,374 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

