Zeusshield Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,505.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Zeusshield has a market cap of $217,703.80 and approximately $9,505.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 18.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00035603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00104502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

