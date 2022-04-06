Zetacoin Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZET)

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Zetacoin has a market cap of $154,043.16 and $4.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,005.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.24 or 0.00779986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00207173 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022132 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 175,027,954 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

Zetacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

