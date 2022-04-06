Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher Sells 10,000 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $504,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $419,200.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $449,400.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Cam Gallagher sold 7,188 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $360,765.72.

On Monday, February 7th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $534,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $626,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $754,900.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.25.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

