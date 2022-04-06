Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Melissa B. Epperly Sells 17,080 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $855,537.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ZNTL stock opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.26. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.25.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

