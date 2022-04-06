Zelira Therapeutics Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, April 18th (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF)

Shares of Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, April 18th. The 1-175 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of ZLDAF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Zelira Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

About Zelira Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Zelira Therapeutics Ltd. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research and development of cannabinoid-based formulations for the treatment of a variety of medical conditions. It focuses on human clinical trial program and pre-clinical research program. The company was founded by Harry Karelis, Mara Gordon, Jason Peterson, and Stewart Washer on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

