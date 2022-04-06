Zel (ZEL) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, Zel has traded flat against the US dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.89 or 0.00371291 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00086665 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00097313 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004954 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007075 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

