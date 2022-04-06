ZClassic (ZCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $611,165.72

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 11% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $611,165.72 and $253.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0658 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.10 or 0.00375764 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00089695 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00099924 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007190 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

