Zap (ZAP) Trading Up 113% Over Last Week

Zap (ZAP) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Zap coin can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Zap has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $132,963.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 113% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00035616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00104409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

