Zano Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $121,138.00 (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Zano has a market capitalization of $10.95 million and approximately $121,138.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zano has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002253 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,713.57 or 0.99933908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00062268 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.53 or 0.00266399 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00013134 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.37 or 0.00314035 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00135173 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00064511 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000491 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,138,503 coins and its circulating supply is 11,109,003 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

