Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €70.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($76.92) price target by equities research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.45% from the stock’s current price.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($84.62) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($105.49) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($106.59) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($120.88) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €89.67 ($98.53).

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €50.56 ($55.56) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is €69.03. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($39.92) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($54.79).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

