Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) to “Hold”

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Koninklijke KPN NV, formerly Royal PTT Nederland NV is an international service provider in the fields of post, telecommunications, cable and multimedia. The operational activities are carried out by operating companies and profit centres. For example, PTT Post collects, sorts and distributes large flows of postal items and PTT Telecom provides private individuals, companies, institutions and organizations with a wide range of telecommunications services. KPN Kabel operates, develops and manages cable networks and services. “
OTCMKTS KKPNF opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $3.64.
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
