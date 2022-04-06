Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) to Buy

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $128.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CSWI. StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $111.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.78. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $107.14 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $136.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $34,345.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at $145,417,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 103,067 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 947,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,976,000 after purchasing an additional 61,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CSW Industrials by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,615,000 after purchasing an additional 52,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 44,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

