Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.11.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $7.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.46.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $714.33 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,420,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,097,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904,437 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,907,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,041 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,039,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,752,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $137,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

