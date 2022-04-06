Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cactus (NYSE:WHD) to “Strong-Buy”

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cactus generates significant cash flows from selling and renting wellhead and pressure control equipments. The firm is ahead of most peers since its highly-engineered products can yield improved pad drilling and completion efficiencies. Along with the enhancement of safety measures, the most advanced wellhead and frac solutions, which Cactus offers, can deliver significant time savings. With no outstanding debt, the company’s balance sheet is significantly healthy. Moreover, the company expects the pace of the addition of rigs in oil and gas resources to remain healthy, considering that the pricing environment of commodities is supportive. Hence, Cactus expects revenue growth to continue across all of its business lines in the March quarter of this year. Given these headwinds, Cactus is considered a preferred energy company to own now.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Cactus stock opened at $55.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average is $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $64.18.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Cactus’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $420,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $86,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,206 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,083 over the last ninety days. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 136,250 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Cactus by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 853,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,143 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 216,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,906 shares during the period.

Cactus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

