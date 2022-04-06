Zacks Investment Research Lowers Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on PHR. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.69.

Phreesia stock opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $76.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Phreesia will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth $42,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $26,592,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth $22,754,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,323,000 after purchasing an additional 348,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,175,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,953,000 after purchasing an additional 274,331 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

