Zacks Investment Research Lowers Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) to Sell

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Anterix stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.12. The stock had a trading volume of 87,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,735. Anterix has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $66.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,120.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anterix will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Stonehill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Anterix by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 560,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,924,000 after buying an additional 208,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Anterix by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Anterix by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 74,613 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in Anterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Finally, Heard Capital LLC lifted its position in Anterix by 14.5% in the third quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 424,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,740,000 after purchasing an additional 53,860 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

