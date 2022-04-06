Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) to Hold

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE SRI opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $35.27. The company has a market cap of $546.25 million, a P/E ratio of 182.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Stoneridge had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor acquired 12,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Stoneridge by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Stoneridge by 25.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Stoneridge by 609.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Stoneridge by 145.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Stoneridge by 20.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

