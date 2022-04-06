Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) to Sell

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renalytix AI plc is an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company. It focuses on optimizing clinical management of kidney disease. Renalytix AI plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Renalytix from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Renalytix in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Renalytix from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

RNLX opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88. Renalytix has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new position in Renalytix during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Renalytix by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

