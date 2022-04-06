Zacks Investment Research Downgrades M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) to Hold

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:MHO opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.13. M/I Homes has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.50 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

