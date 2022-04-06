Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) to Hold

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lightspeed Commerce Inc. provides one-stop commerce platform for merchants. It offer cloud solution which transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financing and connection to supplier networks. The company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses. It operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 3.86. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.26.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.